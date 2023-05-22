Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square [Image 7 of 11]

    Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elexia Morelos 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. Navy Musician Joshua McLean, assigned to U.S. Navy Band Northeast , performs in Times Square for Fleet Week New York 2023, May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 08:24
    TAGS

    usnavy
    Fleetweeknyc
    FWNY2023

