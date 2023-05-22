Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Mawar FEMA relief efforts [Image 2 of 9]

    Typhoon Mawar FEMA relief efforts

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel arrive on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 26 May, 2023. FEMA personnel arrived to Guam to assist with Typhoon Mawar relief efforts. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 storm, producing winds of at least 130 mph (209 km) making it one of the stronger typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

