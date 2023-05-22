Typhoon Mawar FEMA relief efforts

Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel arrive on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 26 May, 2023. FEMA personnel arrived to Guam to assist with Typhoon Mawar relief efforts. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 storm, producing winds of at least 130 mph (209 km) making it one of the stronger typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)
|05.27.2023
|05.27.2023 03:45
|7821608
|230527-F-ZP572-1101
|6048x4024
|1.87 MB
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|6
|0
