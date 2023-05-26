Typhoon Mawar, a category 4 typhoon,, hit the island of Guam causing significant damage to Andersen Air Force Base on May 24, 2023. As restoration continues, Andersen AFB airfields are back in operational status.



Joint military service members from across the United States Indo-Pacific Command have been dedicated to supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency and working with Guam and Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands' civil and local officials to recover from the devastating impacts of Typhoon Mawar.



As relief efforts continue, a U.S. Coast Guard HC-130J Hercules carrying U.S. Coast Guard Divers arrived on Andersen AFB May 26, 2023, to render aid after the typhoon. The divers assessed damages in Apra Harbor to assist clean up efforts so the harbor can safely receive ships, imports and aid.



In addition, the 734th Air Mobility Squadron assisted FEMA to help the base's recovery. A C-17 Globemaster III utilized Andersen's airfield to bring FEMA personnel and supplies to further assist with disaster relief efforts on May 27, 2023.



Due to Andersen's airfield operations, Team Andersen has been able to receive 180,000 pounds of aid thus far in addition to ensuring the departure of 175 outbound personnel to permanently change stations as close to previously scheduled as possible.



Commander Task Force West Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson and all military installation commanding officers in Guam are diligently working to restore steady state to the bases and dedicate resources to all FEMA mission assignments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 02:27 Story ID: 445727 Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Andersen AFB remains operational after Typhoon Mawar, by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.