Typhoon Mawar FEMA relief efforts

Airmen assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron assist with cargo of Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 26 May, 2023. FEMA personnel arrived to Guam to assist with Typhoon Mawar relief efforts. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 storm, producing winds of at least 130 mph (209 km) making it one of the stronger typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

