    Fleet Week New York 2023: NY Jets Flag Football [Image 6 of 7]

    Fleet Week New York 2023: NY Jets Flag Football

    FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Mullen 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Marines play a flag football game in the New York Jets training facility during Fleet Week New York, May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James D. Mullen)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Location: FLORHAM PARK, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: NY Jets Flag Football [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 James Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FleetWeekNYC
    FWNY2023

