    Fleet Week New York 2023: NY Jets Flag Football [Image 7 of 7]

    Fleet Week New York 2023: NY Jets Flag Football

    FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Mullen 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Sailors from the Royal Canadian Navy and British Royal Navy toss a football before a flag football game between U.S. Sailors and U.S. Marines in the New York Jets training facility during Fleet Week New York, May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James D. Mullen)

