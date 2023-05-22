Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jayme Rubenstein, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), prepares to pass a ball during a flag football game between U.S. Sailors and U.S. Marines in the New York Jets training facility during Fleet Week New York, May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James D. Mullen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 17:35 Photo ID: 7821251 VIRIN: 230526-N-ON707-1214 Resolution: 5186x3457 Size: 8.02 MB Location: FLORHAM PARK, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: NY Jets Flag Football [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 James Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.