U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam continues assessments, reconstitution after Typhoon Mawar

The U.S. Coast Guard, under the regional Captain of the Port, established the incident management team on May 26, 2023, to oversee these efforts in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. As part of the Service’s regular responsibilities, the U.S. Coast Guard is actively working toward reopening the ports and coordinating maritime response activities. Crews are working to resume operations and reopen the ports. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

Date Taken: 05.26.2023
by CWO2 Sara Muir