U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam continues assessments, reconstitution after Typhoon Mawar

An HC-130 Hercules airplane and crew with additional resources form Hawaii land at Andersen Air Force Base as U.S. Coast Guard crews in Guam continue assessments and reconstitution efforts on May 26, 2023, after Typhoon Mawar devastated the island. Crews are working to resume operations and reopen the ports. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Post-Typhoon Mawar Update 2
