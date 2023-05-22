An HC-130 Hercules airplane and crew with additional resources form Hawaii land at Andersen Air Force Base as U.S. Coast Guard crews in Guam continue assessments and reconstitution efforts on May 26, 2023, after Typhoon Mawar devastated the island. Crews are working to resume operations and reopen the ports. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 03:53 Photo ID: 7820016 VIRIN: 230526-G-G0020-510 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 476.96 KB Location: GU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam continues assessments, reconstitution after Typhoon Mawar [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.