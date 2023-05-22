USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215) crews repair a range board used for navigation aboard U.S. Navl base Guam as U.S. Coast Guard crews in Guam continue assessments and reconstitution efforts on May 26, 2023, after Typhoon Mawar devastated the island. Crews are working to resume operations and reopen the ports. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 03:53 Photo ID: 7820019 VIRIN: 230526-G-G0020-775 Resolution: 1875x2500 Size: 3.33 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam continues assessments, reconstitution after Typhoon Mawar [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.