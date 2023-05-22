U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam continues assessments, reconstitution after Typhoon Mawar

A member of Electronics Support Detachment Guam readies equipment to go make repairs to the Merizo Resuce 21 tower as U.S. Coast Guard crews in Guam continue assessments and reconstitution efforts on May 26, 2023, after Typhoon Mawar devastated the island. Crews are working to resume operations and reopen the ports. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

