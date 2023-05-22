Staff Sgt. Christopher Ordero, Charlie Btry., 112th Field Artillery Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard conducts precombat checks and precombat inspections of an M177A2 howitzer in preparation for “The Box” at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 25, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 23:13
|Photo ID:
|7819699
|VIRIN:
|230525-Z-OK031-0010
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Amelia Thatcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT