The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk

Staff Sgt. David Fritts, Alpha Btry., 118th Field Artillery Regiment, Georgia Army National Guard, sights an M119A3 howitzer in preparation for “The Box” at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 25, 2023. The 118th FA is attached to the 112th Field Artillery Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, as more than 5,000 boots-on-ground Soldiers from a dozen states, Puerto Rico, and the nation of Belize as the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team prepares to lead its largest training exercise in over a decade.

