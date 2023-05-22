The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk

Brig. Gen. General Nathan Lord, deputy commander for support for the 42nd Division and senior trainer for Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 23-08 (second from right), visited Soldiers of the 42nd Regional Support Group, May 25, 2023. Since arriving to Fort Polk, Louisiana, the 42nd RSG has supported administrative activities for more than 5,000 boots-on-ground Soldiers from a dozen states, Puerto Rico, and the nation of Belize as the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard prepares to lead its largest training exercise in over a decade.

