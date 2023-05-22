Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk [Image 8 of 10]

    The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Maj. Amelia Thatcher 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Soldiers of Charlie Btry., 112th Field Artillery Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard prepare for “The Box” at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 25, 2023. They are among more than 5,000 boots-on-ground from a dozen states, Puerto Rico, and the nation of Belize as the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team leads its largest training exercise in over a decade.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 23:13
    Photo ID: 7819698
    VIRIN: 230525-Z-OK031-0008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Amelia Thatcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk
    The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk
    The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk
    The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk
    The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk
    The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk
    The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk
    The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk
    The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk
    The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    NJARNG
    44IBCT
    42RSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT