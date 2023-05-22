The BOG before the storm: More than 5,000 JRTC 23-08 Soldiers assemble at Fort Polk

Soldiers of Charlie Btry., 112th Field Artillery Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard prepare for “The Box” at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 25, 2023. They are among more than 5,000 boots-on-ground from a dozen states, Puerto Rico, and the nation of Belize as the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team leads its largest training exercise in over a decade.

