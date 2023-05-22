SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023)—Air Traffic Controlman 2nd Class Samphy Oeur, a native of Fresno, California (left), Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Yummy Soaia, a native of Salt Lake City, Utah (center) and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Bradley Bowers, a native of Hilliard, Ohio, respond to an anti-terrorism training team drill on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 21:10 Photo ID: 7819549 VIRIN: 230525-N-ME861-1177 Resolution: 3106x2067 Size: 2.68 MB Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US Hometown: HILLIARD, OH, US Hometown: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Boxer Anti-terrorism Training Team Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.