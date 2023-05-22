Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Boxer Anti-terrorism Training Team Drill [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Boxer Anti-terrorism Training Team Drill

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023)—Air Traffic Controlman 2nd Class Samphy Oeur, a native of Fresno, California (left), Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Yummy Soaia, a native of Salt Lake City, Utah (center) and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Bradley Bowers, a native of Hilliard, Ohio, respond to an anti-terrorism training team drill on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 21:10
    Photo ID: 7819549
    VIRIN: 230525-N-ME861-1177
    Resolution: 3106x2067
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US
    Hometown: HILLIARD, OH, US
    Hometown: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer Anti-terrorism Training Team Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Boxer Anti-terrorism Training Team
    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Security Department Spotlight
    USS Boxer Anti-terrorism Training Team Drill
    Chaplain's Call with Ship's Security Department

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Amphib
    USS Boxer
    Anti-terrorism Training Team
    Golden Gator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT