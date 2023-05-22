SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023)—Air Traffic Controlman 2nd Class Samphy Oeur, a native of Fresno, California (left), Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Yummy Soaia, a native of Salt Lake City, Utah (center) and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Bradley Bowers, a native of Hilliard, Ohio, respond to an anti-terrorism training team drill on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
This work, USS Boxer Anti-terrorism Training Team Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
