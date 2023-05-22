SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – Cmdr. Ferguson Harris, a Navy Chaplain and native of Inglewood, California, motivates Sailors during a “Chaplain’s call” with the ship’s Security Department in the forecastle aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
This work, Chaplain's Call with Ship's Security Department [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
