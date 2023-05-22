USS Boxer (LHD 4) Security Department Spotlight

SAN DIEGO (May 23, 2023) – Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Leah Powell, a native of San Fernando Valley, California, conducts a zone inspection with Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Everest Webster, a native of Portland, Oregon, in the brig aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
