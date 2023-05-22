Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Boxer Anti-terrorism Training Team [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Boxer Anti-terrorism Training Team

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jacob Cook, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, conducts an anti-terrorism training team drill brief in the forecastle aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 21:11
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    TAGS

    Security
    Amphib
    USS Boxer
    Anti-terrorism Training Team
    Golden Gator

