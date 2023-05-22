SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jacob Cook, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, conducts an anti-terrorism training team drill brief in the forecastle aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 21:11
|Photo ID:
|7819547
|VIRIN:
|230525-N-JB475-1009
|Resolution:
|5284x3527
|Size:
|513.22 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Boxer Anti-terrorism Training Team [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
