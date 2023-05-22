USS Boxer Anti-terrorism Training Team

SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jacob Cook, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, conducts an anti-terrorism training team drill brief in the forecastle aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

Date Taken: 05.25.2023