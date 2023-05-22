230512-N-NO246-1001 ALEXANDRIA, Va. (May 12, 2023) Musician 1st Class Adele Demi, from Colorado Springs, Colo., conducts the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Schlessinger Hall. The band performed a concert featuring winners of the Young Artist Solo Competition. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 18:30
|Photo ID:
|7819357
|VIRIN:
|230512-N-NO246-1020
|Resolution:
|5503x3661
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band presents concert featuring Young Artist Solo Competition winners [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT