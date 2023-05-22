Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band presents concert featuring Young Artist Solo Competition winners [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Band presents concert featuring Young Artist Solo Competition winners

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ava Conway 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230512-N-NO246-1046 ALEXANDRIA, Va. (May 12, 2023) Young Artist Solo Competition winner, Hannah Cho, performs in the oboe section of the U.S. Navy Band in Alexandria, Va.. The band performed a concert featuring winners of this competition at Schlessinger Hall. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band presents concert featuring Young Artist Solo Competition winners [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    Alexandria
    Concert Band
    Classical Music
    Navy Music

