U.S. Navy Band presents concert featuring Young Artist Solo Competition winners

230512-N-NO246-1046 ALEXANDRIA, Va. (May 12, 2023) Young Artist Solo Competition winner, Hannah Cho, performs in the oboe section of the U.S. Navy Band in Alexandria, Va.. The band performed a concert featuring winners of this competition at Schlessinger Hall. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

