230512-N-NO246-1001 ALEXANDRIA, Va. (May 12, 2023) The trombone section of the U.S. Navy Concert band performs at Schlessinger Hall in Alexandria, Va.. The band presented a concert featuring winners of the Young Artist Solo Competition. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 18:30 Photo ID: 7819365 VIRIN: 230512-N-NO246-1097 Resolution: 5347x3558 Size: 2 MB Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band presents concert featuring Young Artist Solo Competition winners [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.