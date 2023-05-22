U.S. Navy Band presents concert featuring Young Artist Solo Competition winners

230512-N-NO246-1065 ALEXANDRIA, Va. (May 12, 2023) Musician 1st Class Laura Zitelli, from Fayetteville, Ga., conducts the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Schlessinger Hall. The band performed works featuring winners of the Young Artist Solo Competition. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

