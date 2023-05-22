The Perfect Smile

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Falcon, 124th Fighter Wing, prepares a patient for x-rays in Owyhee, Nevada, May 23, 2023. Approximately 100 Soldiers and Airmen from the Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota, and Nevada National Guards are providing care for local residents May 22-24 as part of Operation Nimiipuu Health. Operation Nimiipuu Health is an Office of Secretary of Defense Reserve Affairs-sponsored, Army National Guard-led, multi-service training event. As part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, the event is designed to improve service member readiness while providing key services to American communities. The IRT event kicked off last week in Lapwai, Idaho, and operated there through May 18 before arriving at Owyhee.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

