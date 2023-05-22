Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Perfect Smile [Image 5 of 7]

    The Perfect Smile

    OWYHEE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Terrily Green, a dental technician with the 161st Air Refueling Wing, prepares a patient for x-rays in Owyhee, Nevada, May 23, 2023. Approximately 100 Soldiers and Airmen from the Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota, and Nevada National Guards are providing care for local residents May 22-24 as part of Operation Nimiipuu Health. Operation Nimiipuu Health is an Office of Secretary of Defense Reserve Affairs-sponsored, Army National Guard-led, multi-service training event. As part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, the event is designed to improve service member readiness while providing key services to American communities. The IRT event kicked off last week in Lapwai, Idaho, and operated there through May 18 before arriving at Owyhee.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 13:59
    Photo ID: 7818005
    VIRIN: 230523-Z-LY731-1292
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: OWYHEE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Perfect Smile [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Army National Guard

