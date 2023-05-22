Dental professionals from U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army give dental care to patients in Owyhee, Nevada, May 23, 2023. Approximately 100 Soldiers and Airmen from the Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota, and Nevada National Guards are providing care for local residents May 22-24 as part of Operation Nimiipuu Health. Operation Nimiipuu Health is an Office of Secretary of Defense Reserve Affairs-sponsored, Army National Guard-led, multi-service training event. As part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, the event is designed to improve service member readiness while providing key services to American communities. The IRT event kicked off last week in Lapwai, Idaho, and operated there through May 18 before arriving at Owyhee.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 13:58 Photo ID: 7817997 VIRIN: 230523-Z-LY731-1645 Resolution: 5425x3204 Size: 9.51 MB Location: OWYHEE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Perfect Smile [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.