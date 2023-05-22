051923-A-ZN169-061

Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Duncan, senior enlisted advisor for the 193rd Infantry Brigade, passes the unit colors during a ceremony held May 16 in the Joe E. Mann Ballroom on post. Duncan took responsibility for the brigade from Command Sgt. Maj. Travis Wirth during the ceremony.

