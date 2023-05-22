Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Duncan, senior enlisted advisor for the 193rd Infantry Brigade, passes the unit colors during a ceremony held May 16 in the Joe E. Mann Ballroom on post. Duncan took responsibility for the brigade from Command Sgt. Maj. Travis Wirth during the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 09:08
|Photo ID:
|7817211
|VIRIN:
|051923-A-ZN169-061
|Resolution:
|2997x2374
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 051923-A-ZN169-061 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
193rd welcome 'right' Soldier at right time
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT