    051923-A-ZN169-061 [Image 2 of 5]

    051923-A-ZN169-061

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Duncan, senior enlisted advisor for the 193rd Infantry Brigade, passes the unit colors during a ceremony held May 16 in the Joe E. Mann Ballroom on post. Duncan took responsibility for the brigade from Command Sgt. Maj. Travis Wirth during the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 09:08
    Photo ID: 7817211
    VIRIN: 051923-A-ZN169-061
    Resolution: 2997x2374
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Fort Jackson
    Change of Responsibility
    TRADOC
    193rd

