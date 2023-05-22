Command Sgt. Maj. Travis Wirth, former senior enlisted leader for the 193rd Infantry Brigade, speaks after relinquishing responsibility for the brigade to Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Duncan, May 19.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 09:08
|Photo ID:
|7817213
|VIRIN:
|051923-A-ZN169-072
|Resolution:
|2784x4176
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 051923-A-ZN169-072 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
193rd welcome 'right' Soldier at right time
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT