    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Col. Scott White, 193rd Infantry Brigade commander, speaks during a change of responsibility for the brigade, May 19 in the Joe E. Mann Ballroom on post.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 09:08
    VIRIN: 051923-A-ZN169-064
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
