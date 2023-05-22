193rd welcome 'right' Soldier at right time

“Today’s a great day,” said Col. Scott White, 193rd Infantry Brigade commander. “It’s a celebration of a tremendous accomplishment and a farewell to an incredible command sergeant major and his Family, and the welcoming of another …”



White was speaking of the change of responsibility between Command Sgt. Maj. Travis Wirth and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Duncan, held May 19 in the Joe E. Mann Ballroom. The brigade said farewell to Wirth and welcomed Duncan at the ceremony.



White said change in the Army is “continuous, purposeful and necessary” to keep the “flame burning bright to illuminate the path” of improvement to the service.



The command sergeant major ensures a commander’s intent is “navigable, meets mission and does not degrade the unit and maintains the unquestionable standard our Army demands and deserves,” White said.



He lauded Wirth as the “finest command sergeant major, most effective battle (buddy), and a true friend.”



He also called for the brigade’s new senior enlisted advisor to “reenergize the brigade and focus on its Families, investing in our cadre and continuing to refine training so that it remains basic and creates a product that is ready to fight and win our nation’s wars.”



Duncan is no stranger to the training mission as he was previously the 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment senior enlisted advisor.



“I look forward to our future together, John,” White added. “This brigade will amaze you. I promise you. You’re the right man for the right job at the right time.”



Wirth agreed Duncan was the prime choice as his replacement.



“I’ve heard numerous times unceremoniously quote ‘you are the right leader at the right time.’ I cannot agree more,” Wirth said. “Just hearing a few of your conversations with the brigade commander, brigade staff and a few of the battalion CSMs during our transition. You definitely are the right CSM I’m handing this responsibility to.”



In turn Duncan thanked Wirth – and his new boss.



“I have a great amount of respect for you,” he said. “Over the past few years watching you handle the job of brigade sergeant major. I hope that I can display some of the same patience, competence and interpersonal tact that I’ve seen you practice.” To White he said he couldn’t have a better more transparent and open boss and that he is looking to work with him.



Duncan said to the Soldiers of the Bayonet Brigade that their “reputation proceeds you as professionals who master the basics and take pride in your jobs … I look forward to working diligently for all of you to ensure you can accomplish our primary mission to make American Soldiers.”

