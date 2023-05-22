LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2023) Sailors and Marines join NFL Network hosts, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, and Mike Yam during a Total Access live taping at NFL RedZone Studio in Los Angeles during LA Fleet Week (LAFW), May 24, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Benjamin A. Lewis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 23:57 Photo ID: 7816490 VIRIN: 230524-N-TR141-0247 Resolution: 6493x4329 Size: 4.04 MB Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors and Marines Tour NFL RedZone Studio During LAFW [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.