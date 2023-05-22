Sailors and Marines Tour NFL RedZone Studio During LAFW

LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2023) Taylor Davis, center, NFL RedZone Studio Coordinator, Planning & Culture, gives a studio tour to Sailors and Marines during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW), May 24, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Benjamin A. Lewis/Released)

