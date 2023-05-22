Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors and Marines Tour NFL RedZone Studio During LAFW [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailors and Marines Tour NFL RedZone Studio During LAFW

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2023) Taylor Davis, center, NFL RedZone Studio Coordinator, Planning & Culture, gives a studio tour to Sailors and Marines during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW), May 24, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Benjamin A. Lewis/Released)

    This work, Sailors and Marines Tour NFL RedZone Studio During LAFW [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LAFW2023
    LAFleetWeek2023
    NFL RedZone
    Total Access

