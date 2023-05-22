Sailors and Marines Tour NFL Studio during Los Angeles Fleet Week

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis | LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2023) Sailors and Marines join NFL Network hosts, MJ Acosta-Ruiz,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis | LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2023) Sailors and Marines join NFL Network hosts, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, and Mike Yam during a Total Access live taping at NFL RedZone Studio in Los Angeles during LA Fleet Week (LAFW), May 24, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Benjamin A. Lewis/Released) see less | View Image Page

Sailors and Marines toured the NFL RedZone Studio in Inglewood, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW), May 24, 20223.



The Sailors, assigned to Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59) and Littoral Combat Ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), and Marines, assigned to India Battery, 3rd Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division, toured the studio courtesy of the USO.



“It’s really exciting for me to be able to invite people in the office and show the amazing work that’s done here,” said Taylor Davis, the studio’s Coordinator, Planning & Culture. “It’s an office full of really great people and we love any opportunity to share that and share our love for the game,”



Davis led the tour, taking Sailors and Marines behind the scenes during a live taping of the NFL’s flagship show, Total Access. The Service Members also got to see all the network’s shooting sets and had a one-on-one with show producers.



“We talk a lot about how people want to be famous on screen but there’s so much more that goes into making a TV show,” said Princeton’s Command Master Chief Regita Perry. “I liked seeing behind the scenes, especially the show’s graphics.”



Sailors and Marines also met network hosts, MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Mike Yam, and participated in a live taping of Total Access. Perry has been watching Acosta on NFL Network for about the past two years, and said her highlight of the tour was getting to meet her.



“It’s good to see her [Acosta] on a male dominated show,” said Perry. “Being a female on their flagship show, at the time she became one of the main anchors, there were no others.”



