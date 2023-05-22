Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    N95, OSD CAPE, AND OSD POLICY TOUR USS BATAAN [Image 5 of 5]

    N95, OSD CAPE, AND OSD POLICY TOUR USS BATAAN

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    210523-N-LZ839-1491
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2023) Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities Madeline Mortelmans (left), and Division Director, Naval Forces in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation Dr. Jarrod Fenstermacher (middle left), speak to Senior Medical Officer Lt. Cmdr. Cesar Mojica (right), in the ship’s medical ward during a tour aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The visit is to inform key external stakeholders of the operational capabilities of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG)/26th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard ARG shipping and demonstrate long-range capabilities in support of Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations, Direct Action Raids, Maritime Interception Operations and ongoing pre-deployment training with the Bataan ARG in preparation for the upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 19:19
    Photo ID: 7816134
    VIRIN: 230523-N-LZ839-1491
    Resolution: 4442x2499
    Size: 628.04 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, N95, OSD CAPE, AND OSD POLICY TOUR USS BATAAN [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-class
    Big 5

