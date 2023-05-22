N95, OSD CAPE, AND OSD POLICY TOUR USS BATAAN

210523-N-LZ839-1337

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2023) Director, Expeditionary Warfare Brig. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale (left), speaks to combat cargo Marines in the well deck during a tour aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The visit is to inform key external stakeholders of the operational capabilities of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG)/26th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard ARG shipping and demonstrate long-range capabilities in support of Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations, Direct Action Raids, Maritime Interception Operations and ongoing pre-deployment training with the Bataan ARG in preparation for the upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

Date Taken: 02.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2023