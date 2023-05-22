N95, OSD CAPE, AND OSD POLICY TOUR USS BATAAN

210523-N-LZ839-1472

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2023) Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities Madeline Mortelmans (middle left), and Division Director, Naval Forces in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation Dr. Jarrod Fenstermacher (middle right), speak to Senior Medical Officer Lt. Cmdr. Cesar Mojica in the medical waiting room during a tour aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The visit is to inform key external stakeholders of the operational capabilities of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG)/26th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard ARG shipping and demonstrate long-range capabilities in support of Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations, Direct Action Raids, Maritime Interception Operations and ongoing pre-deployment training with the Bataan ARG in preparation for the upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

