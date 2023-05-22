210523-N-LZ839-1277
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2023) Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities Madeline Mortelmans (right), participates in a tour aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The visit is to inform key external stakeholders of the operational capabilities of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG)/26th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard ARG shipping and demonstrate long-range capabilities in support of Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations, Direct Action Raids, Maritime Interception Operations and ongoing pre-deployment training with the Bataan ARG in preparation for the upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 19:19
|Photo ID:
|7816130
|VIRIN:
|230523-N-LZ839-1277
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|606.14 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, N95, OSD CAPE, AND OSD POLICY TOUR USS BATAAN [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT