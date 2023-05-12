Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTAM Guardian phase two academics [Image 4 of 4]

    CENTAM Guardian phase two academics

    SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Agency of International Development Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance Civilian-Military Affairs coordinators, Kendra Pospychalla (left) and Ishmael Lara (center) sit in on a presentation during the academics portion of CENTAM Guardian 2023 (CG23) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 23, 2023. CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American and Caribbean partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Location: SANTO DOMINGO, DO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTAM Guardian phase two academics [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

