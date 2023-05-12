Dominican Republic air force parashooter, Lt. Col. Robert Montero Colón, sits during a presentation during the academics portions of CENTAM Guardian 2023 (CG23) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 23, 2023. CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American and Caribbean partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 08:40
|Photo ID:
|7814400
|VIRIN:
|230523-A-JF826-1020
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|SANTO DOMINGO, DO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CENTAM Guardian phase two academics [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
