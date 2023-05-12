CENTAM Guardian phase two academics

U.S. Army Maj. Toloria Carroll, 350th Civil Affairs Command officer in charge of the planning team for exercise CENTAM Guardian 2023 (CG23) works on her computer during the academics portion of the exercise in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 23, 2023. CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American and Caribbean partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

