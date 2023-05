CENTAM Guardian phase two academics

Dominican Republic fireman, Col. José Peña, commander of the volunteer guard for the National District Fireman Corps, gives a presentation during the academics portion of CENTAM Guardian 2023 (CG23) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 23, 2023. CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American and Caribbean partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

