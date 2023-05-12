Royal Air Force - Air Refuel Flight

A U.S. Navy EA-18G “Growler” assigned to the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9) (front), and a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning assigned Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VMX-1) receives fuel from a Royal Air Force KC-30 Voyager during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 9, 2023. Northern Edge provides an opportunity for joint, multinational and multi-domain operations designed to implement high-end, realistic war fighter training, develop and improve joint interoperability, and enhance the combat readiness of participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

