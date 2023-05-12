A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning assigned Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VMX-1) receives fuel from a Royal Air Force KC-30 Voyager during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 9, 2023. Northern Edge is an example of multilateral cooperation and stands in stark contrast to other examples in the regions, which challenge the international rules-based order through expansive and assertive security actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 22:01 Photo ID: 7813864 VIRIN: 230510-F-MK545-1234 Resolution: 6626x4417 Size: 8.12 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Air Force - Air Refuel Flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.