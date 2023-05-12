Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Air Force - Air Refuel Flight [Image 1 of 5]

    Royal Air Force - Air Refuel Flight

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning assigned Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VMX-1) receives fuel from a Royal Air Force KC-30 Voyager during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 9, 2023. Northern Edge is an example of multilateral cooperation and stands in stark contrast to other examples in the regions, which challenge the international rules-based order through expansive and assertive security actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 22:01
    Photo ID: 7813864
    VIRIN: 230510-F-MK545-1234
    Resolution: 6626x4417
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Air Force - Air Refuel Flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

