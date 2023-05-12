A Royal Air Force, Air Specialist Craig Williams, photographer, documents aircraft receiving fuel from a RAF KC-30 Voyager during Northern Edge 23-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 9, 2023. Northern Edge provides an opportunity for joint, multinational and multi-domain operations designed to implement high-end, realistic war fighter training, develop and improve joint interoperability, and enhance the combat readiness of participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 22:01
|Photo ID:
|7813870
|VIRIN:
|230510-F-MK545-1032
|Resolution:
|4028x6688
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Air Force - Air Refuel Flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
