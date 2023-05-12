Soliders perform railway operations in preparation for deployment

U.S. Army Cpl. Matthew Steffers and U.S. Army Sgt. Jonny Smith assigned to the 1st Battalion, 37th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division participate in railroad operations in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve at Fort Bliss, Texas on May 23, 2023. Atlantic Resolve provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show our commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)

