Soldiers perform railroad operations to prepare for deployment

U.S. Army Spc. Garrett Bush assigned to the 1st Battalion, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division participates in railroad operations in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve at Fort Bliss, Texas on May 23, 2023. Atlantic Resolve provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show our commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)

