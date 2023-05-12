Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers perform railway operations to prepare for deployment [Image 5 of 5]

    Soldiers perform railway operations to prepare for deployment

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Pvt. Elliot Reitz a 19D with the 1st Battalion, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division participates in railroad operations in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve at Fort Bliss, Texas on May 23, 2023. Atlantic Resolve provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show our commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 18:56
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: MILFORD, NE, US
