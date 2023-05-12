Soldiers perform railway operations to prepare for deployment

Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conduct rail operations of the units armored and wheeled vehicles in preparation for their upcoming rotation to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve at Fort Bliss, Texas on May 23, 2023. Atlantic Resolve provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show our commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)

Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US